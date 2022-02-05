Director, whose revelations led to fresh probe against actor Dileep, faces rape charge

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A woman hailing from Kannur has lodged a police complaint claiming that Director P Balachandra Kumar sexually assaulted her.

It may be recalled that Balachandra Kumar's revelations had led to a fresh probe in the actor abduction and assault case in which actor Dileep is an accused.

The complainant accompanied by her lawyer visited Kochi City Police Commissioner's office and handed over the complaint against the director on Saturday.

The rape survivor, in her complaint, stated that she was allegedly raped by Balachandra Kumar at a house in Puthukalavattom in 2011. The 40-year-old woman claimed that she met a person at a restaurant in Thrissur and it was him who gave the mobile number of Balachandra Kumar when she inquired about a job in the film industry.

Later, she contacted Balachandra Kumar who promised to give her a chance in the movie. A few months later, the director asked her to meet him at the house of a music director at Puthukalavattom in Kochi. When she went there, Balachandra Kumar allegedly took her upstairs of the house and raped her.

When she decided to lodge a police complaint then, Balachandra Kumar allegedly told her that he had taken the video of the sexual assault. The woman abstained from approaching the police fearing the consequences.

However, she now decided to come forward with a complaint after seeing Balachandra Kumar speaking as a decent man on TV channels. The City Police Commissioner will forward the complainant to Elamakkara Police Station to conduct an inquiry.

According to sources in Kochi City Police Commissioner office, a case would be registered against Balachandra Kumar soon. The detailed statement of the complainant would be recorded and Balachandra Kumar will be summoned for interrogation.