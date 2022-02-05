STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Doctor gets 6-year RI for sexually assaulting minor patient

The court said it cannot ignore the hardship the boy, then 13 years old, and his family faced because of the assault.

Published: 05th February 2022 10:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2022 10:46 PM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 58-year-old doctor was sentenced to six years rigorous imprisonment (RI) on Saturday by a special court here for sexually assaulting a minor boy in 2017.

The judge of the Fast Track Special Court R Jayakrishnan sentenced the mental health expert and fined him Rs one lakh for the offence.

The court said it cannot ignore the hardship the boy, then 13 years old, and his family faced because of the assault.

The prosecution said the incident occurred in a private clinic where the boy was taken to by his parents on the recommendation of his school authorities.

Special Public Prosecutor R S Vijay Mohan said the school recommended the parents to consult the clinical psychologist, who had earlier conducted a few mental health awareness sessions for the students.

The school made the recommendation alleging the boy lacked concentration in studies. The parents, who came to know about the incident, approached Childline. Subsequently, the police registered a case and arrested the doctor.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sexual abuse Kerala Doctor Minor boy
India Matters
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar during an Independence day celebration in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
SA-RE-GA-MA-PA-DHA-NI-LA-TA: The voice that will ring through eternity
Raju Prasad, the beggar who is ardent supporter of the Digital India campaign. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
'No chutta, no worries': Meet Bihar's digital beggar Raju Prasad
SAD president Sukhbir Badal (Photo| PTI)
SAD is the only party with a strong presence across Punjab: Sukhbir Singh Badal
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp