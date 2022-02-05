ED was prying more into mega projects: M Sivasankar

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: During his custodial interrogation, Enforcement Directorate officials were keener to ferret out details of prestigious projects of the state government like LIFE Mission, E-Mobility and K-FON than probing his alleged involvement in the case of gold smuggling through diplomatic channel, said principal secretary M Sivasankar who was arrested in the case and had to spend 98 days in custody.

“During my custodial interrogation, the focus was more on the inquiry into corruption in government projects. Interrogation was expanded to LIFE Mission, Taurus Downtown, E-Mobility, Kochi Smart City project and so on. Often, they would deviate from interrogation and give me cautionary advices not to protect political leaders,” Sivasankar writes in his memoirs titled ‘Aswathamavu verum oru Aana’ (Aswathama Is Only an Elephant) that was released by DC Books on Friday.

“The general purpose of interrogation was to somehow prove that Swapna’s illegal activities had been on my behalf or with the help of me or at least with my knowledge. When they interrogated me in August, there were several questions regarding the chief minister. There were questions like who all had accompanied the CM in his UAE tour in 2018, have I been assigned to talk with Red Crescent officials then, did I go on a tour during the CM’s visit and whether the CM had any knowledge of Swapna’s appointment,” he writes.

According to Sivasankar, when the custodial interrogation progressed, the focus shifted to the management of various major infra projects which he had been leading. “I first thought the change was because there was nothing else to link me with the gold smuggling case. When I analysed that in its entirety, it seemed that their aim was to dig out details about some corrupt practices. Assuming that there might be some corruption in major projects like in other states, they tried to dig out details from me for shaping up a political weapon to attack the government. Didn’t they use me as an ideal victim who could give them the required information and evidence for them?” he asks.

In the book, Sivasankar also alleges that ED lied in court about a statement from him dated October 15, 2020 in which he allegedly admitted to calling customs officials to release the diplomatic baggage seized by them in July. “It was mentioned as a reason for arresting me. But, I had never given such a statement. There are no call records to prove my call and there was no statement from the senior customs official who received the call. The statement dated October 15 which they claimed to have recorded hasn’t been produced anywhere including the court,” Sivasankar writes.