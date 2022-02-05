Kerala woman's wait for missing pet cat ‘Kunjukuttan’ continues

Abhilash Chandran By

Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: A few days ago, local people came across a curious sight at the interior roads near Kanjirappally. Posters with ‘missing’ written in bold letters dotted the walls. What piqued them was that the posters were not about a person.

Instead, they were seeking information about a cat that had gone missing. There was also a reward of Rs 5,000. The posters were put up by Daisy Joseph, a native of Kakkanad in Ernakulam, after her pet cat, ‘Kunjukuttan’, went missing from Kanjirappally on January 26.

Daisy had gone to Kanjirappally for ayurveda treatment at a hospital with the one-and-half year-old feline, a Red Tabby. When it went missing, Daisy, an auditor with a private firm in Kochi, searched everywhere but in vain.

Then she decided to put up the posters offering Rs 5,000 reward for anyone sharing information about her pet. Daisy remains hopeful. “My treatment got disrupted as I had to move out searching for Kunjukuttan. Even if my treatment is over, I can’t leave without my pet,” she said.