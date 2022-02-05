Lok Ayukta: VD Satheesan counters LDF govt’s claims

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a letter to Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan has countered the state government’s claims with regard to the proposed Lok Ayukta Ordinance, 2021.

The letter is in the wake of media reports that the government’s explanation to the Governor included an argument that the High Court lacks the authority to declare a public servant unfit for duty through a quo warranto writ. To support its position, the government is said to have cited the Kerala HC decision in K C Chandy versus R Balakrishna Pillai.

The High Court’s decision in K C Chandy versus R Balakrishna Pillai case pertained to the power of the court to issue a quo warranto for violation of the oath of office by a minister. The contention of the petitioner in that case was related to a public speech alleged to have been made by the minister on May 25, 1985, which amounted to a breach of oath taken by him at the time of his assuming office.

“The Lok Ayukta is an anti-corruption statutory body and not a body designated to validate the violation of the oath of office. The power has been conferred on the Lok Ayukta by an Act passed by the assembly. In the case of K T Jaleel, relating to Section 14 of the Act, the Lok Ayukta has found him guilty of nepotism and abuse of office to obtain a favour for a relative,” Satheesan said in the letter.

Satheesan said the Supreme Court had ruled that courts have the right to declare a public official unfit for duty via a quo warranto writ. The Supreme Court, in B R Kapoor versus State of Tamil Nadu (AIR September 21, 2001) issued a quo warranto writ declaring the then-Chief Minister of TN unfit to hold the position.

This makes it abundantly clear that the court can declare a public official unfit for duty by issuing a writ of quo warranto. Since the Supreme Court has the authority to consider quo warranto writs under Article 226 of the Constitution, this ruling applies to HCs of the country as well, he said.

CPM openly rejects Jaleel’s allegations

T’Puram: The CPM leadership has openly rejected Left legislator K T Jaleel’s allegations against Lok Ayukta. What Jaleel has been saying is not the CPM’s opinion, said CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan. Responding to media queries, Kodiyeri termed Jaleel’s allegations as his personal opinions. “It’s not the CPM’s opinion. As an individual, he has every right to express his opinion. At no stage, the CPM has raised allegations against the Lokayukta,” said Kodiyeri.

Anti-graft body asks govt to produce documents in complaint against CM

T’Puram: The Lok Ayukta, hearing the petition against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, on alleged fund diversion and favouritism in spending from the CMDRF has directed the state government to produce the documents pertaining to the financial assistance given to the families of late NCP leader Uzhavoor Vijayan, former Chengannur MLA K K Ramachandran and policeman P Praveen, who died in a road accident while escorting CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan. The directive was issued to produce the documents pertaining to the financial dole-outs in these three cases on Monday. The case will now be heard on February 11. The complaint filed by former Kerala University syndicate member R S Sasikumar in 2018 had alleged that the government’s act of giving C25 lakh to Vijayan’s family, C8.5 lakh to Ramachandran’s family and C20 lakh to the cop’s family from the CMDRF was illegal. Representing the petitioner, advocate George Poonthottam argued that the chief minister alone cannot disburse more than C3 lakh, as per rules. Lok Ayukta Justice Cyriac Joseph observed that the CM using his power can provide dole-outs, but wondered whether the financial conditions of the beneficiaries should be considered while providing assistance.