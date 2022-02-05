Offline classes from Feb 7, curbs eased for international passengers in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of a consistent dip in Covid infection rate, the state government has decided to resume offline classes in schools and colleges. A Covid review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday also decided to ease quarantine and testing norms for international passengers on arrival.

Offline studies for classes 10, 11, 12 and colleges will restart on Monday (February 7) while those in creches, kindergarten and classes 1 to 9 will restart from February 14. The examinations will be held as per schedule.

Taking note of the inconvenience faced by international passengers, the meeting decided to relax the testing requirements for passengers on arrival. International passengers, excluding those showing symptoms, will not have to undergo quarantine and won’t have any travel restrictions. Those showing symptoms will be tested at airports. The meeting also decided to do away with the requirement for an RT-PCR test on the eighth day of arrival.

Earlier 2% of the passengers were subjected to RT-PCR test on a random basis on arrival. They also had to undergo home quarantine for seven days, followed by a retest. In the wake of reports of fleecing of expatriates, the chief minister has directed officials to ensure a standardised rate for rapid RT-PCR test at airports.

The meeting also decided to allow 20 people in places of worship across the state. This is applicable on Sunday as well, when additional curbs are in place. Various religious organisations that had complained against the restrictions have welcomed the decision. The meeting also decided to allow 200 people to perform pongala at the Attukal Devi Temple in Thiruvananthapuram. The rest of the devotees shall perform the rituals at their own homes.

