Pet dog ‘Chottu’ of Youtube channel Chottuz Vlog found dead in well

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: Five days after it went missing, Chottu, the pet dog of Dileep Kumar and a social media star, was found dead in an abandoned well 500m away from its home at Attoorkonam near Oyur in Kollam on Friday.

Shattered by the news of the canine’s death, an inconsolable Dileep broke down in front of cameras. Chottu had been a part of Dileep’s family for over three years. It went missing from home early Sunday morning while sleeping beside Dileep and the family had hoped it would return home. Chottu had his own YouTube channel – ‘Chottuz Vlog’.

The neighbours said Chottu did not have the habit of leaving home and travelling to distant places. The Pooyappally police said it might have slipped into the well while searching for something. The Pooyappally police and a rural police dog squad had searched the area for five days before finding Chottu’s carcass.

Though not professionally trained, Chottu obeyed every instruction of Dileep and his family and used to do all the tricks done by professionally-trained dogs.