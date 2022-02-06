Actor abduction case: Dileep denies alleged threat to DySP

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Actor Dileep, who is the first accused in the alleged conspiracy to murder police officers in the 2017 actor abduction and sexual assault case, on Saturday submitted before the Kerala High Court that the allegation that DySP Baiju Poulose was threatened by him in 2018 at the Special Court, Ernakulam during the trial in the case was fabricated.

The case was not pending before the Special Court, Ernakulam on January 31, 2018, and neither Dileep nor the police had any reason for being present before the court on that date. The statement was filed in reply to the argument made by the prosecution in the anticipatory bail pleas on Friday.

He stated that on January 31, 2018, the trial in the actor attack case was not going on at the Special Court, Ernakulam. The case was pending before the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, Angamaly, and it was committed to the Principal Sessions Court, Ernakulam on February 7, 2018, only.

The transfer of the case to the Additional Special Sessions (SPE/CBI) III, Ernakulam was done much later, as per the order of the High Court on February 25, 2019. The police officer has not levelled such an allegation in the ongoing case before the Sessions court, even in the petition filed by him for cancellation of bail granted to Dileep.

The attempt to focus on the mobile phones of the accused is yet another vicious attempt by the investigating agency to make it appear that the accused are at fault. As there is no allegation of any conspiracy being hatched during recent years, mobile phones that were recently used by the petitioners have no relevance at all.

Survivor in actor rape case writes to PM, CJI

Kochi: The survivor in the actor assault and rape case has written a letter to Prime Minister, Supreme Court Chief Justice and Kerala High Court Chief Justice requesting investigation into the reports that the visuals of the attack got leaked from Ernakulam district court. There were reports that that footage of the incident was leaked from Ernakulam Sessions Court. The survivor, in the letter, had sought an inquiry into the matter.

Rape case against Balachandrakumar

Kochi: The police on Saturday registered a rape case against director P Balachandrakumar based on a complaint lodged by a 40-year-old woman from Kannur. Elamakkara police station in the city registered the case after a preliminary inquiry was conducted on the complaint. Balachandrakumar’s revelations had resulted in a fresh probe in the actor abduction case. The complainant accompanied by her lawyer on Saturday visited City Police Commissioner’s office here and handed over the complaint. The complaint stated that she was allegedly raped by Balachandrakumar at a house in Puthukalavattom in 2010. After seeing him levelling charges against Dileep in the case, the complainant decided to go public with her story since Balachandrakumar himself was involved in a similar act.