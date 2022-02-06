STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
I stand vindicated: Chennithala on gold smuggling csse

The Opposition and the BJP have taken cudgels against LDF Government following the revelations made by Swapna Suresh in the gold smuggling case.

Published: 06th February 2022 04:18 AM

Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| EPS)

Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Opposition and the BJP have taken cudgels against LDF Government following the revelations made by Swapna Suresh in the gold smuggling case. While former Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said his stand has been vindicated, state BJP president K Surendran too claimed that the allegations he had raised against M Sivasankar, former principal secretary to CM, were true.

Chennithala has demanded a reprobe into the gold smuggling case and sought suspension of Sivasankar for writing his memoirs without seeking permission from  government. 

It was Chennithala who had come under flak from various quarters for raising allegations against the previous LDF government during his daily press conferences when the assembly elections were round the corner. With the poll debacle, everyone blamed Chennithala for the setback, despite being rated as one of the best Opposition leaders the state had seen.

But now when Swapna dared to bare everything before TV cameras, Chennithala feels that at last people have realised that the allegations he had raised against the CM and his office were true. 

