Kathakali village of Ayroor gets ready to showcase its rich heritage

Published: 06th February 2022 04:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2022 04:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Sajimon PS
Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: When the Pampa flows into Ayroor in Ranni taluk of Pathanamthitta, it sways in the rhythm of Kathakali. Now, the district administration and Ranni MLA Pramod Narayan, with the help of various government departments, are gearing up to execute various projects to make this Kathakali gramam a major centre for learning and watching the ‘total theatre’, and to tap into the tourism potential of the village.

Grama panchayat president Anitha Kurup said they have identified the land for a Kathakali museum near Cherukolpuzha and the panchayat passed a resolution last month for setting up the museum.
The specialty of the village is that over 70% of the population here -- from children to the elderly -- know the basics of Kathakali. Members of the young generation are also pursuing higher studies in Kathakali.

An official with the district administration said they have held discussions with the panchayat authorities and people’s representatives to speed up the execution of the project. “More discussions will be held in the coming days to come up with a detailed project report. The museum will take the enthusiasts, new generation and tourists to the world of Kathakal.,” said the official.

District Kathakali Club joint secretary Venu M R said Sankara Panicker of Chirakuzhiyil family at Puthezham near Ayroor and a Kathakali connoisseur, had sown the seeds of enthusiasm in the art form in this village over 150 years ago. He set up a Kathakali kalari attached to his ancestral home.

It was a milestone aimed at the deliverance of this art form from the four walls of temples where the downtrodden sections of society were not permitted to enter those days,” said Venu.In 1987, a group of youngsters led by V R Vimal Raj formed a Kathakali Appreciation Forum at Puthezham and it became the District Kathakali Club with 12 members in 1995. The club now has 900 members and runs Natyabharathi Kathakali Centre attached to its office at Ayroor. 

