Sabarimala temple to be opened on Feb 12

The Lord Ayyappa temple here will be opened on February 12 for the five-day monthly poojas for the Malayalam month of Kumbham.

Published: 06th February 2022

By Express News Service

SABARIMALA:  The Lord Ayyappa temple here will be opened on February 12 for the five-day monthly poojas for the Malayalam month of Kumbham. Melsanthi Parameswaran Nampoothiri will open the sreekovil at 5.30pm in the presence of thantri Mahesh Mohanaru. No rituals will be performed at the sreekovil in the evening as part of the ongoing practice. 

Devotees will be allowed for darshan only after 5am on February 13, the first day of Kumbham.   Travancore Devaswom Board president K Ananthagopan said devotees would be allowed for darshan on the virtual queue basis and on producing either double vaccination certificate or RT-PCR negative certificate on arrival at Nilakkal pilgrim base camp.  

He said the total number of devotees to be allowed for darshan a day under the virtual queue system would be decided after the meeting with the government authorities in a day or two. However, the authorities would ensure darshan facilities for all devotees who reach Nilakkal base camp, he said. 

Special rituals 
The TDB president said special rituals, including udayasthamana pooja, kalabhabhishekam, padi pooja and pushpabhishekam, would be performed during the monthly pooja days. Other rituals, including Ganapathi homam, usha pooja, ashtabhishekam, ‘irupathiyanjukalasam, uchcha pooja, deeparadhana and athazha pooja, will be performed on all five days. 
 

