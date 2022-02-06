STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SilverLine project: DMRC’s 2016 proposal too suggested standard gauge

A BJP delegation under E Sreedharan had met Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday seeking not to issue clearance for the project.

Former Delhi Metro chief E Sreedharan

Former Delhi Metro chief E Sreedharan (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as Metroman E Sreedharan cited serious technical issues, including embankments in the SilverLine project, the 2016 DPR of the high-speed railway project prepared by DMRC under him ironically carried almost similar suggestions. 

A BJP delegation under E Sreedharan had met Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday seeking not to issue clearance for the project. Some of the issues that the delegation pointed out before the minister were related to the alignment based on embankments. Curiously, Sreedharan’s 2016 DPR too had such suggestions. 

“Normally, the speed of 200 kmph and more is considered as high speed. The track gauge being followed by Railways is broad gauge. Hence, there are no planning parameters as such for high-speed tracks in our country. However, most of the high-speed routes available worldwide are being run on standard gauge,” says the 2016 DMRC report for high speed rail project from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod. 
It further added that most high-speed routes available worldwide run on standard gauge. 

Even while standard gauge is being projected as a technical issue, E Sreedharan’s 2016 DPR for high-speed rail project pitches for standard gauge, pointed out sources with K- Rail.  “E Sreedharan said SilverLine based on embankments is not suitable for Kerala. According to him, it has to be an elevated line or via underground. But DMRC’s DPR for high-speed rail proposed about 121 km length at grade (28 per cent) of the total length with embankments and cuttings. It will become more if cut and cover is also added,” pointed out sources in K-Rail.  

