STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Swapna Suresh’s disclosures indicate CMO’s role: VD Satheesan

It is shocking that the Chief Minister’s Office was involved in anti-social and anti-national activities and economic offences, he said. 

Published: 06th February 2022 04:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2022 04:20 AM   |  A+A-

Opposition leader VD Satheesan.

Opposition leader VD Satheesan. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The revelations made by Swapna Suresh indicate the role of the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) in helping the accused escape from the clutches of law, said Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan here on Saturday. It is shocking that the Chief Minister’s Office was involved in anti-social and anti-national activities and economic offences, he said. 

The new revelations make it clear that the audio message released in the name of the accused woman was part of a plan to establish that the chief minister had no role in the case. A woman police officer was deputed to make the accused read out a script to establish that the chief minister was not involved in the conspiracy. There should be a probe into the role of top police officers to exonerate the chief minister, said Satheesan.

The accused person has now revealed that the amount kept in the locker was received as bribe to get the Life Mission contract. The claim was the chief minister had no information on the conspiracy hatched in his office. A woman with no educational qualification was appointed in a key post under the CM’s department. The amount paid as salary to this woman should be recovered from the officers involved in her appointment, he said. He demanded that the government should withdraw the Lok Ayukta Ordinance considering the opinion of CPI. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Swapna Suresh CMO VD Satheesan gold smuggling case
India Matters
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar during an Independence day celebration in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
SA-RE-GA-MA-PA-DHA-NI-LA-TA: The voice that will ring through eternity
Raju Prasad, the beggar who is ardent supporter of the Digital India campaign. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
'No chutta, no worries': Meet Bihar's digital beggar Raju Prasad
SAD president Sukhbir Badal (Photo| PTI)
SAD is the only party with a strong presence across Punjab: Sukhbir Singh Badal
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp