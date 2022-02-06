Swapna Suresh’s disclosures indicate CMO’s role: VD Satheesan

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The revelations made by Swapna Suresh indicate the role of the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) in helping the accused escape from the clutches of law, said Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan here on Saturday. It is shocking that the Chief Minister’s Office was involved in anti-social and anti-national activities and economic offences, he said.

The new revelations make it clear that the audio message released in the name of the accused woman was part of a plan to establish that the chief minister had no role in the case. A woman police officer was deputed to make the accused read out a script to establish that the chief minister was not involved in the conspiracy. There should be a probe into the role of top police officers to exonerate the chief minister, said Satheesan.

The accused person has now revealed that the amount kept in the locker was received as bribe to get the Life Mission contract. The claim was the chief minister had no information on the conspiracy hatched in his office. A woman with no educational qualification was appointed in a key post under the CM’s department. The amount paid as salary to this woman should be recovered from the officers involved in her appointment, he said. He demanded that the government should withdraw the Lok Ayukta Ordinance considering the opinion of CPI.