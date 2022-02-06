Swapna Suresh’s revelations: Central agencies rule out fresh probe

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Central agencies — Customs, NIA and Enforcement Directorate — have ruled out the possibility of a fresh probe in the backdrop of Swapna Suresh’s recent revelations in TV channel interviews. Swapna, who is a key accused in the Thiruvananthapuram gold smuggling case, had given TV interviews in response to allegations levelled by principal secretary M Sivasankar in a book written by him based on incidents related to the gold smuggling case and his arrest.

An officer who was part of the Customs investigation team that probed two cases against Swapna Suresh said that there is nothing new in the recent revelations made by Swapna through TV channels. Customs had registered two cases against Swapna for smuggling gold into the country through diplomatic channel and smuggling out currencies from India to Oman. The currency smuggling was done by an Egyptian national and former finance head of UAE Consulate, Thiruvananthapuram.

“In both the cases, she had disclosed all information to the magistrate when her statements were recorded under Section 164 of CrPC. There is no scope for further investigation based on what she has revealed now. The adjudication procedure is over and trial proceedings are to be initiated by the court,” a Customs official said.

NIA sources also ruled out any further investigation in the case as the chargesheet was filed in January 2021. NIA officials rejected Swapna’s claim that the anti-terrorism agency came to picture following the script of Sivasankar. Officials believe such an allegation is because Sivasankar was not arraigned as accused in the NIA case. NIA views the recent interviews only as a personal response to the book written by Sivasankar in which she was also blamed for his arrest. In fact ED could register a PMLA case only based on the case registered by the NIA.

However, ED officials are interested in Swapna’s claims as the state crime branch had launched a probe into ED’s attempt to tarnish the reputation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the government. In fact Sivasankar in his book was highly critical of ED officials for framing him and also for misbehaving with him.

According to ED officials, now Swapna herself has come forward and said that investigators have done nothing wrong in the case. In fact she has admitted to the role of Sivasankar as kingpin of the gold smuggling incident in one of the interviews, which was established by ED first, an officer said. He said that Sivasankar’s role in Wadakancherry Life Mission scam and K-Fon deals were brought to light following ED investigation.

ED vs crime branch

ED officials are interested in Swapna’s claims as the state crime branch had launched a probe into ED’s attempt to tarnish the reputation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the government.