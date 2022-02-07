HC grants anticipatory bail to actor Dileep in conspiracy to murder probe officers of 2017 actor abduction case

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Monday granted anticipatory bail to actor Dileep and other accused persons in the alleged conspiracy to murder investigating officers in the 2017 actor abduction and sexual assault case.

The other accused persons are his brother Anoop, TN Sooraj, Byju BR, Krishnaprasad R and Sarath. The court issued the order after rejecting the plea of the Crime Branch that the custodial interrogation of the accused is necessary to prove the conspiracy.

Justice Gopinath P made it clear that the apprehensions of prosecution regarding non-cooperation with the investigation can be addressed by conditions in the bail plea. If the conditions are violated, the prosecution can approach the court seeking to arrest the accused.

The prosecution argued that in the present case, there is direct evidence of a witness who witnessed the commission of criminal conspiracy and gave an oral statement. The statement of filmmaker P Balachandrakumar is supported by the audio clippings of the conversation made with the accused.

The statement itself is sufficient to hold that the offence of criminal conspiracy was committed by the petitioners. But it was not accepted by the court.

B Ramani Pillai, Dileep's counsel, submitted that the registration of the new case is part of an attempt to fabricate evidence against him. The police could not unearth evidence in the 2017 case. So they are trying to implicate Dileep in another case and trying to add one case after the other to get the media to turn against Dileep.

There was nothing to prove that there was a meeting of the agreement to commit a criminal conspiracy for commission of an offence as defined under section 120A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) with any further physical manifestation on the part of the accused. It is also contended that a mere discussion or a conversation stating that the life of the police officers would be harmed is not sufficient to attract the offence under section 120B.



Balachandra Kumar produced 24 audio clips to prove the alleged conspiracy. For making such a recording he would have to switch on and switch off the recording facility at least 48 times. Making a single recording would have been more discreet. To attract an offence of criminal conspiracy there must be two or more persons and those two or more persons should agree to do the act defined in the section. Here the allegations of Balachandra Kumar, even if accepted in its entirety, will not show the involvement of two or more persons nor any agreement having been reached by two or more persons.

There has not been any commission of a criminal act or attempt to commit the criminal activity during the 4 year period after the alleged conspiracy. So what is available regarding the alleged criminal conspiracy is only the so-called ‘direct evidence’ of the witness Balachandra Kumar, submitted Dileep's counsel.