Lokayukta case: Ex-Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala to file review plea against Kerala minister

Chennithala said that he has decided to file a review petition since the Lokayukta had not considered the Governor’s statements and also not arraigned the chief minister in the case.

Published: 07th February 2022 03:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2022 03:52 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| EPS)

Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala has decided to file a review petition before the Lokayukta following the setback in his case against Higher Education Minister R Bindu.

The Lokayukta on Friday had given a clean chit to Bindu and dismissed the petition of Chennithala seeking a probe against the minister on allegations of misuse of power, nepotism and corruption in the re-appointment of Gopinath Ravindran as Kannur University Vice-Chancellor.

Chennithala said that he has decided to file a review petition since the Lokayukta had not considered the Governor’s statements and also not arraigned the chief minister in the case. "The recommendation, which is being made flouting the rules, shows the dereliction of the duty of the Lokayukta. Besides, the higher education minister’s recommendation to re-appoint Gopinath Ravindran is against the existing laws of the UGC which calls for misuse of power, nepotism and corruption," said Chennithala.   

