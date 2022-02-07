'Progress card' system to come soon for personnel of Kerala excise department

Arun M By

Express News Service

KOCHI: At a time the narcotic cases are rising sharply in the state, the excise department, one of the prominent enforcement agencies spearheading a 24x7 battle against the drug menace, will soon adopt a ‘progress report’ system to enhance its total efficiency.

As per the proposed plan, the overall performance of the officers such as investigation, detection and participation in awareness programmes would be evaluated in a regular process. The report has to be prepared by the top officials concerned and will be submitted to the excise commissioner.

The rewards including incentives and good service entries would be bestowed based on this evaluation, according to the officers. Mainly, the performance of civil excise officers and preventive officers, who are deployed in the field, would be evaluated.

"The officials who alert drug peddling and other cases, carry out investigation effectively and solve pending cases will get marks. Besides, the active participation in Vimukti, an anti-narcotics awareness campaign of the state government, especially youth, and other awareness programmes will also yield good marks to the officers," an officer said, adding that a draft of this policy has been prepared and submitted before the higher-ups to take a final decision.

Excise Commissioner S Aananthakrishan told The New Indian Express that the new system is intended to enhance the efficiency of the department apart from stepping up the enforcement activities. As per the proposal, a civil excise officer alerting a drug case which is bailable will get a maximum of five marks while he will get a maximum of 10 marks for alerting non-bailable narcotic offences.

For the seizure of commercial quantities of drugs also, the officer will get a maximum of 10 marks and a maximum of five marks in the seizure of small quantities. For maintaining discipline in the force also will get a reward of 10 marks. In case of finding out leads in unsolved cases, an officer will be awarded a maximum of 10 marks, said sources.

Meanwhile, a section of officers have come out against the move alleging that it would help only lead to unhealthy competition against the officers in the department. Functionaries of the Excise Staff Association smell a rat.

"There is a possibility of registering bogus cases so as to garner the marks. Besides, there are chances for nepotism as officers who are close to the higher officials would be bestowed good marks. We are concerned on how this system would be implemented effectively," said a functionary, who requested anonymity.

The association is planning to submit a memorandum to the higher-ups to alleviate their concerns.