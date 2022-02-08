2018 mob lynching: Madhu beaten up, head smashed against wall, says final report

A Satish By

Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The supplementary final report submitted in the special court as part of the further investigation in the Madhu murder case says that the tribal youth was hit on the face and back, kicked in the chest and his head smashed against a wall by the accused.

The accused removed his lungi and tied his hands behind him and made him walk three kilometres from the reserve forest to Mukkali junction in Attappadi. All 16 accused have been served notices to appear in the special court for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes cases in Mannarkad on February 10.

It is stated that the government will soon appoint a new special public prosecutor in the lynching case. The law department has given directions to expedite the appointment of the SPP. Madhu’s family and the Attappadi Adivasi Action Council have submitted four names for the post of SPP and additional prosecutor.

According to the final report, the second accused who had gone to load teak wood which was felled at Vandikadavu plantations in Ajumudi hills at 12.15 pm on February 22, 2018, on finding the ST youth there, informed the others of his presence. The other accused reached the place in autorickshaws, an SUV and on motorbikes by 12.40 pm. The scenes of beating up Madhu were captured on their mobile phones. Madhu was made to carry rice and other provisions in a sack, which was very heavy. Madhu was beaten on his back with their hands and also with sticks on the way. Consequently, his left ribs were broken.

From the Vandikadavu shed, one of the accused caught him by his shirt collar so that he did not escape. He was then made to walk for over three kilometres to Mukkali in a semi-naked state. The mob brought Madhu to Mukkali junction by 2.30 pm. After reaching Mukkali, Madhu was made to stand against a wall and was hit on the shoulder and kicked in the chest. His head was smashed against the wall, injuring him severely.

The final report which is the chargesheet of the further investigation carried out by DySP P Shashikumar says that the police took Madhu in their jeep at 3.30 pm to the Community Health Centre in Agali. When they reached the CHC by 4.15 pm, he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The police also produced the treatment records of Madhu from the Government Mental Health Centre at Kuthiravattom and Government Tribal Speciality Hospital at Kottathara. The initial investigation was carried out by DySP T K Subramanian and further investigation by Shashikumar.