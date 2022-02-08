STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Actor abduction case: Focus shifts to Balachandrakumar, SIT formed

Published: 08th February 2022 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2022 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

Crime branch officials waiting in front of actor Dileep's house in Aluva on Monday before the High Court pronounced its verdict on his anticipatory bail plea | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In the wake of actor Dileep availing anticipatory bail from the High Court in an alleged conspiracy case which was registered based on revelations by director P Balachandrakumar, focus has now shifted to the rape case against the director with police headquarters forming a special investigation team (SIT) to probe it. 

Though the case was registered at Elamakkara police station, police higher-ups decided to form the SIT for probing the case considering its sensitivity. Officials said the SIT will be led by Additional SP E S Bijumon.

Sources said the case would require collection of a lot of digital evidence of the accused and the victim. The SIT will submit a report in the next few days based on which a decision will be taken to arrest the director. 

“There is a lot of pressure on the police as any delay in arresting the accused will be construed as favouritism. The SIT will collect the statement of the victim and accused and it will be corroborated,” said a police officer. 

It was last Saturday that a 40-year-old Kannur native lodged a complaint that she was raped by Balachandrakumar in Kochi in 2011. She said she met a person in Thrissur who gave her Balachandrakumar’s number when she enquired about a job in the film industry.

When she contacted Balachandrakumar, he asked her to meet him at a house in Kochi where he allegedly raped her and threatened to publicise the video that he took using a candid camera, if she lodged a complaint.

HC flays TV, social media commentary
Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Monday expressed concern over the commentary by mainstream television channels and social media on the proceedings in the anticipatory bail pleas of actor Dileep and others. “The case has generated a lot of media attention. Mainstream television and social media have commented on the way this court went about its business in handling the case,” said Justice Gopinath P. He said courts have been zealous to protect the freedom of speech and expression. "But this cannot be a licence for persons armed with ‘half baked’ facts, with little or no knowledge of how the judiciary works, to abuse the justice delivery system,” said the court.

Declare further probe illegal: Dileep’s counsel to HC
Kochi: The High Court on Monday sought the prosecution’s view on the petition filed by actor Dileep seeking to declare the further probe by police illegal. The hearing was adjourned to February 15. Dileep’s counsel said further probe was not permissible as a final report had been filed in November 2017, charges were framed in January 2020 and only one prosecution witness, the investigating officer, remained to be examined.

