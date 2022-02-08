Enforcement Directorate sends summons to Swapna Suresh

P Ramdas By

Express News Service

KOCHI: In a major development in the gold smuggling case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday summoned key accused Swapna Suresh to appear before it with a set of documents on Wednesday. Swapna should appear in person or through an authorised representative at 11am.

The central agency’s action comes in the wake of Swapna’s response to the allegations made against her by M Sivasankar — former principal secretary to the chief minister and an accused in the case — in his book Aswathathmavu Verum Oru Aana.

Swapna alleged Sivansakar was the only point of contact the UAE consulate had with the government.

ED is also looking into Swapna’s charge that it was Sivasankar who insisted to release an audio clip in favour of the chief minister’s office. Her audio clip giving a clean chit to the CMO was made as per the advice of people who were close to Sivasankar, Swapna had said.