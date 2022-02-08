STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Forget new AIIMS at Kasargod, even construction work at existing medical college in limbo

Three months after minister's review meeting, KIIFB yet to float tender for electrification of hospital block, Veena George's May deadline to be missed. OP service gets lukewarm response.

Published: 08th February 2022 06:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2022 09:22 PM   |  A+A-

Kasaragod medical college OP clinic

Kasaragod medical college's OP clinic has 10 doctors but only 50 to 60 patients visit daily. In contrast, the family health centre at Perla with just one doctor gets 80 to 100 patients. (EPS)

By George Poikayil
Express News Service

KASARGOD: On a day when around 5000 residents of the district joined the movement demanding an AIIMS in Kasaragod, The New Indian Express visited the state government's medical college at Ukkinadka to take stock of the progress of work there.

Nearly three months after minister for health Veena George said the hospital building will be partially ready in May, the government has not even called for tenders for the electrification of the block, said doctors.

The project is with Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) and it should have called for bids for the electrification. "But KIIFB's engineers have not yet come to the hospital for site inspection. How can it float tender? Things are static here," said a doctor.

Once the tender is floated, it will take another three months to zero in on a contractor, and the electrification work will take a further six months at least. After that, the rest of the civil work will have to be completed. "You can write off this year," he said.

Till the hospital building is ready, the medical college will be offering only outpatient (OP) consultation service from the Academic Block. "There is nothing much we can do. We cannot scale up our services in this block which is meant to be classrooms, labs and auditorium," he said.

ALSO READ | One-year-old child's death puts focus on Kerala government's neglect of endosulfan victims

On November 18, Veena George reviewed the progress of the work and told reporters in Kanhangad she effected a "change in plan" in the construction and the ground floor of the hospital building will be ready to occupy in six months, that is May. Till then the medical college would be offering outpatient (OP) consultation, she too had said.

There are five specialist doctors offering consultation in medicine, neurology, nephrology, rheumatology, paediatric, psychiatry and pulmonology. But the specialist doctors have no tools or gadgets to make any advanced intervention.

Till the hospital building is ready, the medical college will be offering only outpatient (OP) consultation service from the Academic Block. (Photo | Express)

Another five junior doctors take care of the local OP.

Despite the specialist doctors on the rolls, the response from the public has been lukewarm.

Except for Saturdays, all other days have four to six doctors on call. Yet, the average footfall in the hospital is 50 to 60 patients, said a staff.

On January 3, on the day the OP service was started, 28 patients came to the hospital.

On February 1, the hospital got 127 patients, the highest till date.

ALSO READ | AIIMS for Kasaragod is just demand, Kozhikode should be last to get it: Activist Daya Bai

On February 4 (Friday) and 5 (Saturday), 58 and 37 patients came to the hospital.

To put these numbers in perspective, The New Indian Express contacted Enmakaje panchayat's Family Health Centre (FHC) at Perla, which is 3km from the medical college.

The FHC, despite its upgrade in name, has only one junior doctor, who attends to 80 to 100 patients every day.

The Community Health Centre at Badiadka gets around 200 patients every day and during fever season up to 750 patients visit the hospital, said a nurse.

A staff at the medical college said only patients with mild symptoms and those with their own vehicles came to the OP clinic. "One, there are no frequent buses and two, there are no facilities here for seriously ill patients," she said.

The staffer said many patients come asking for ENT and eye specialists.

Kalandar Shah, a native of Shenni in Enmakaje panchayat, was at the hospital asking for a dermatologist. He was directed to a general physician. "We want the government to set up the medical college hospital as soon as possible and not sit on the project," he said.

Shah said he has to take three buses to reach General Hospital in Kasaragod, where there are specialist doctors. "But I can reach medical college in 20 minutes. It will be a big favour to the people of Badiadka and Enmakaje panchayat if the government starts the hospital," he said.

Kasaragod district does not have a tertiary hospital and the medical college hospital at Ukkinadka has been in the making since November 30, 2013, when Oommen Chandy laid the foundation stone.

"We have to run the hospital with an inpatient facility for two years before the National Medical Commission can give permission to admit MBBS students," said a doctor.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kasargod Medical college AIIMS Veena George
India Matters
Karnataka High Court (File Photo| EPS)
Hijab row: Karnataka HC refers issue to Chief Justice, suggests constitution of larger bench
Atul Garg, Srikant Sharma, Suresh Rana and Kapildev Agarwal
Assembly polls: What signals will Western UP send in the first phase of voting?
he line-up of the Apple iPhone 13 is displayed on their first day of sale, in New York. (Photo | AP)
iPhone to accept tap-to-pay with no requirement of additional hardware
Image of people working from home used for representational purpose.
Gadag techies refuse to lift mouse, drop plough as WFH season comes to end

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp