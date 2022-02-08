Janakeeya hotels to be upgraded: KN Balagopal

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: Finance Minister KN Balagopal on Monday said steps will be taken to upgrade Janakeeya hotels in the state. “The economy has been adversely affected due to the pandemic. It is time to move on and ensure the livelihood of people and generate more jobs for people in the state.

The Janakeeya hotels were introduced under this concept. Also, the state government is determined to ensure no one goes hungry in the state,” said the minister who visited the Janakeeya hotels in the district on Monday.

According to him, these hotels provide good quality food at a low rates.Similar initiatives have been launched across the country. “Besides being beneficial to the common man, it also ensures employment to many,” he said. He added that a sum of Rs 30 crore was recently sanctioned to facilitate the work of the hotels.