LDF govt paving way for graft via Lok Ayukta amendment: K Surendran

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: BJP state president K Surendran on Monday accused the state government of laying the ground for corruption through the Lok Ayukta amendment. He alleged Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was strangling constitutional institutions in the state for the purpose.

“The aim of the CPM is to commit massive fraud by destroying the anti-corruption institution. Realising this, even CPI opposed the ordinance, but Pinarayi clearly knows how to shut CPI’s mouth. It is clear that the ordinance aims at saving the CM from the corruption cases pending before the Lok Ayukta,” Surendran alleged.

Terming the government’s move an encroachment on the powers of the judiciary, Surendran said the government’s use of excessive force was unacceptable to the BJP. On Governor Arif Mohammed Khan signing the ordinance on Monday, Surendran said had the governor sent it back without signing it, the government would have sent the ordinance to him again, forcing him to sign.

“However, the governor should not have signed the unconstitutional ordinance out of respect to people’s protest,” he said. He said BJP will take on the government’s unconstitutional move politically and legally. “CPM also used K T Jaleel to attack the Lok Ayukta in the name of religion. People are aware that the government’s main objective is corruption,” he said.