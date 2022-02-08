STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lok Ayukta amendment row: CPM relieved but CPI’s Kanam Rajendran still seething

Kanam lost his cool when asked about discussions in the cabinet over the ordinance. “I am not a member of the cabinet.

Published: 08th February 2022 06:54 AM

Kanam Rajendran

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even after the Governor issued his assent to the Lok Ayukta amendment ordinance, resentment has been brewing within the LDF over the manner in which it was brought in. Making its displeasure evident, the CPI leadership reiterated its criticism on Monday too. Meanwhile, the CPM is a relieved lot after the Governor signed the ordinance. 

“What was the urgency in bringing in the ordinance?” asked CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran who added that in LDF, decisions should be taken based on a consensus. “So far, we haven’t got a response to the question on the urgent situation that led to the ordinance,” said Kanam. 

Kanam lost his cool when asked about discussions in the cabinet over the ordinance. “I am not a member of the cabinet. Even if I know what happened in the cabinet, I wouldn’t share it with the media. I am not bound to respond to your questions. The party has already expressed its opinion publicly,” he said. 

Earlier, the CPI state executive had witnessed major criticisms against the ordinance. The party wanted the ordinance to be withdrawn. The CPI had also conveyed its displeasure to party ministers for not bringing the issue to the leadership’s attention. 

Meanwhile, the CPM leadership, relieved after the Governor’s green signal, plans to hold bilateral talks with the CPI. The CPM will try to convince the CPI about the urgent need for taking the ordinance route. The CPM leadership will also assure the CPI that necessary amendments would be brought in when the legislation comes before the assembly. 

The CPM had drawn flak over the ordinance. The Governor signing the ordinance has made the situation conducive for talks, feels the CPM.

Comments

