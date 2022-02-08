No evidence to prove conspiracy; Kerala HC grants Dileep, four others bail

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Observing that there was no material at present to suggest the accused had committed criminal conspiracy, the High Court on Monday granted anticipatory bail to actor Dileep and other accused in the case related to the alleged plotting to kill the officers investigating the actor abduction case.

“Coming to the facts of this case, there is nothing to suggest, at present, that the accused had done something or some act in respect of which an offence of abetment can be alleged. For an offence of abetment, something must be done,” observed Justice P Gopinath.

The others who obtained bail were Dileep’s brother Anoop, brother-in-law T N Suraj, Baiju Chengamanadu and R Krishnaprasad. Dileep’s counsel B Raman Pillai submitted that the registration of a new case by the Crime Branch is nothing but a malicious attempt to somehow arrest Dileep and to create and fabricate evidence in the 2017 case.

He added that if the information given by director Balachandrakumar regarding the conspiracy was correct, he was also guilty of commission of offences punishable under IPC sections 118 and 202 as he had concealed the information received by him as early as in 2017 from the police.

Not producing one phone doesn’t amount to non-cooperation: HC

The prosecution submitted that the statements of Balachandrakumar were sufficient proof of the conspiracy. Besides, the conduct of the accused in changing the mobile phones they were using, immediately after the director's revelation, shows they have something to hide.

One of the phones that were directed to be produced was not produced saying Dileep is not aware where it is. The prosecution said the phone was used for 221 days barely five months ago and 2,075 calls were made by Dileep. The other offence alleged is that of criminal intimidation.

The court said there was no case for the prosecution that any of the officers had been directly threatened or intimidated by the accused. The incident that Dileep had spoken to DySP Baiju Poulose on January 31, 2018, at the Sessions Court, Ernakulam has to be discounted for two reasons.

First, on the date in question, the case was pending at committal stage before the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, Angamaly. Second, the statement by itself or words allegedly spoken by Dileep cannot be termed as 'threat or intimidation for the purposes of Section 506 of IPC.

On non-cooperation with the investigation, the court said even if bail is granted, it is always open to the prosecution to move this court for its cancellation or for arrest of the accused. Non-production of one phone, now stated to be nontraceable, does not compel the court to hold that it amounts to non-cooperation.

The court directed Dileep and others to furnish Rs 1 lakh each. They shall not make any inducement, threat or promise to any witnesses so as to dissuade them from disclosing facts to the court or any police officer. They should surrender their passports. If they violate these conditions, police can seek cancellation of bail.