Oppostion alleges guv-LDF govt pact, to challenge Lok Ayukta ordinance legally

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With Governor Arif Mohammed Khan signing the Lok Ayukta amendment ordinance on Monday curbing the powers of the anti-graft body, the Opposition has decided to challenge it legally. Opposition Leader VD Satheesan alleged that the Governor and the LDF government have reached a pact. Congress state president K Sudhakaran and IUML leader P K Kunhalikutty also criticised the governor severely.

The Opposition has decided to mount pressure since the governor has finally toed the LDF government line. Satheesan had earlier sent a letter to the governor urging him not to sign the ordinance. A UDF delegation led by Satheesan also called on the governor at Raj Bhavan with the same request. But the governor signed the controversial ordinance a day after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan called on him on Sunday within hours of his arrival from the UAE.

Talking to reporters here, Satheesan alleged that the governor has signed the ordinance knowing well that the President will not give his assent. “With the governor signing the ordinance, the chief minister now has nothing to worry when the Lok Ayukta takes up the case against him. This has happened when the court alone has the powers to rule that any provisions in an enacted law unconstitutional. It shows that there is a give-and-take agreement between the CPM and BJP,” said Satheesan. He also alleged that the governor’s move is an insult to the Legislative Assembly.

Meanwhile, Sudhakaran alleged that the the head of the state (governor) himself is harbouring the “corrupt hero” (the CM), which is a disaster for the state. “The CPI has been reduced to a mere spectator in the LDF. The latest turn of events is shocking since it is reported that a BJP leader will be posted at Raj Bhavan, thereby making it an RSS karyalay. The only hope of fighting corruption by government officials was the Lok Ayukta. It is better to disband it altogether,” said Sudhakaran.

The IUML also came out heavily against the governor. Kunhalikutty went one step ahead by promising to restore the original Lok Ayukta Act if the UDF comes back to power. Kunhalikutty told reporters in Malappuram that the Lok Ayukta has been reduced to a mere advisory body which is highly deplorable.

“I feel pity for the governor for signing the ordinance. Even an ordinary person would think twice before doing so as the LDF government’s intentions are suspicious. I challenge the CPI to raise the issue on the floor of the assembly if their concerns are genuine,” said Kunhalikutty.

Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala, who had approached the Lok Ayukta against Higher Education Minister R Bindu alleging nepotism in the re-appointment of Kannur University VC Gopinath Ravindran, termed the Governor’s action as the “last sacrament” given to the Lok Ayukta.