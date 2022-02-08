Police list a ‘farce’, real goons roam around

Arun M By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala Police’s much-publicised revised goonda list has come under severe criticism with even insiders terming it a “farce”. Many people who don’t come under the category have made their way into the list while several real goons have been left out.

In the list that came out on February 2, the Kerala police included 557 fresh names, taking the total number of goons in the state to 2,750. “Several names figured in the list are not of goons,” an official admitted.

Take the case of Joseph (name changed), a 56-year-old daily wager from Idukki district, whose name figures in the list of the police station where his house is located. The charge slapped on him was creating public nuisance under the influence of alcohol. Though he has no criminal antecedents he used to create ruckus after consuming liquor in the evenings. This has landed him on the list of goons.

“The police officers who were preparing a list of 25 goondas in their jurisdiction had to include one more to complete the list, and they finished the task by including Joseph’s name,” said an insider who didn’t want to be named. Similarly, 25-year-old Tinu George Thomas, a native of Bharanikavu, has been banned from entering the jurisdiction of Alappuzha district police under provisions of the Kerala Anti-social Activities (Prevention) Act or KAAPA.

According to the police, Tinu has been hindering the peaceful living of the public in Vallikunnam and Kayamkulam police station limits and creating law and order issues since 2017. Interestingly, when asked why he was deported now, the police said that they have prepared a list of anti-social elements who are disturbing the peaceful lives of the public and the move was part of the stringent action against the habitual offenders.

With several incidents of goonda attacks being reported from various parts of the state, the police have intensified the crackdown of goons, and this may have led them to include more names at a short notice, said another official.

A circular issued by the State Police Headquarters on December 24, directing the creation of Special Action Group against Organised Crimes (SAGOC) at District Police Headquarters itself admitted that there is no institutional mechanism at the police station level to control the goonda and anti-social activity, prevalent in almost every police station limits, the official said, on condition of anonymity. The circular also directed to set up an Anti-Organised Crimes Cell (AOCC) in every police station which shall function under the direct supervision of the SHO.

“The situation has still not changed and the police officers are now on their toes to find out more goondas,” said an official. He added that every police station keeps a list of goondas and this may be different from that of the goons defined in the KAAPA.

T Asaf Ali, former Director-General of Prosecutions, said, including a person’s name in the goonda list without considering the antecedents is an encroachment on human rights. “There is the established law KAAPA in the state and it clearly defines who is a goonda or a non-goonda. How can a person who does not comply with what is stipulated by the Act be categorized as a goonda? The police are now carrying out a face-saving exercise.”

As per the KAAPA Act, a ‘goonda’ means a person who indulges in any anti-social activity or promotes or abets any illegal activity which is harmful to the maintenance of the public order directly or indirectly.

However, sources with Police Headquarters told TNIE that official figures regarding goons have not been released so far and it will be done soon.