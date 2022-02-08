Thrissur: Wild jumbo tramples 5-year-old girl to death

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: In a shocking incident, a five-year-old girl who was returning after visiting her relative's house was trampled to death by a wild elephant at Kannankuzhy in Athirapilly panchayat in the district on Monday evening. She was traveling on a two-wheeler with her father and grandfather when the tragic incident occurred.

The deceased is Agnimiya, daughter of Nikhil, a native of Puthanchira in Mala. According to local sources, "Agnimiya, along with her father Nikhil and grandfather, was returning home after attending a funeral ceremony of a relative on a two-wheeler. Suddenly, a wild tusker rushed to the road from the jungle. As Nikhil stopped the vehicle in fear, the elephant attacked them."

It is learnt that when they tried to run away, the little girl fell down following which the elephant stamped on her. Her father Nikhil, 36, and grandfather Jayan, 50, also suffered injuries. Though the girl was rushed to St James Hospital, Chalakudy, she was declared brought dead. Athirapilly police said that the girl suffered severe injury on her head in the attack.

Local people alleged that the elephant destroyed the solar fencing in Kannankuzhy region to enter the main road which is used by local people for daily commuting.