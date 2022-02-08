STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Thrissur: Wild jumbo tramples 5-year-old girl to death

The deceased is Agnimiya, daughter of Nikhil, a native of Puthanchira in Mala.

Published: 08th February 2022 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2022 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: In a shocking incident, a five-year-old girl who was returning after visiting her relative's house was trampled to death by a wild elephant at Kannankuzhy in Athirapilly panchayat in the district on Monday evening. She was traveling on a two-wheeler with her father and grandfather when the tragic incident occurred.

The deceased is Agnimiya, daughter of Nikhil, a native of Puthanchira in Mala. According to local sources, "Agnimiya, along with her father Nikhil and grandfather, was returning home after attending a funeral ceremony of a relative on a two-wheeler. Suddenly, a wild tusker rushed to the road from the jungle. As Nikhil stopped the vehicle in fear, the elephant attacked them." 

It is learnt that when they tried to run away, the little girl fell down following which the elephant stamped on her. Her father Nikhil, 36, and grandfather Jayan, 50, also suffered injuries. Though the girl was rushed to St James Hospital, Chalakudy, she was declared brought dead. Athirapilly police said that the girl suffered severe injury on her head in the attack. 

Local people alleged that the elephant destroyed the solar fencing in Kannankuzhy region to enter the main road which is used by local people for daily commuting. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
wild elephant Thrissur
India Matters
Religious Freedom (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Clothing and the right to religious freedom
Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala HC upholds I&B Ministry order revoking Media One TV channel license
KG Nigin (L) and Reneesh TR. (Photo| EPS)
Seeking Re 1, two friends from Kerala cycle pedal to build five houses
Meesho co-founder and CEO (File Photo)
Meesho announces permanent work from everywhere, annual ‘workation’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp