STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Youth befriends schoolgirl online, threatens to post morphed images

After three months of investigation, the cyber crime police on Monday arrested a youth who had been sexually harassing and threatening a 15-year-old schoolgirl online.

Published: 08th February 2022 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2022 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

Rape

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: After three months of investigation, the cybercrime police on Monday arrested a youth who had been sexually harassing and threatening a 15-year-old schoolgirl online. The Kollam Rural cyber crime police arrested Binu, 23, son of Satyapalan, from Varkala.  

Binu, a daily wage worker, befriended the girl through social media and made her send him her pictures. 
Later, he threatened her through Facebook that he would morph the pictures and circulate them on social media if she did not send her nude pictures.

Following this, the girl informed the family and they lodged a complaint with the police. The cybercrime police registered a case based on the girl’s statement and launched an investigation on the instructions of Kollam Rural district police chief K B Ravi. 

“The girl didn’t have any other information regarding the accused other than his Facebook ID. When we tried to trace his contact number linked to the Facebook account, we got the details of the SIM registered in the name of a woman,” said Cyber Cell station inspector Elias P George “Later, we came to know the SIM was registered in the name of his mother and tracked him down,” the inspector added. He was arrested following a search led by the police team. The suspect was produced in the court which remanded him in judicial custody for 14 days.

Probe details

  • Binu, 23, works as a daily wage worker. He befriended the schoolgirl on social media
  • The girl informed the family when he started threatening her after which they lodged a complaint 
  • SiM used by the accused was registered in his mother's name, said cyber police 
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
cybercrime sexual harassment minor girl Kerala
India Matters
Religious Freedom (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Clothing and the right to religious freedom
Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala HC upholds I&B Ministry order revoking Media One TV channel license
KG Nigin (L) and Reneesh TR. (Photo| EPS)
Seeking Re 1, two friends from Kerala cycle pedal to build five houses
Meesho co-founder and CEO (File Photo)
Meesho announces permanent work from everywhere, annual ‘workation’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp