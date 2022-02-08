Youth befriends schoolgirl online, threatens to post morphed images

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: After three months of investigation, the cybercrime police on Monday arrested a youth who had been sexually harassing and threatening a 15-year-old schoolgirl online. The Kollam Rural cyber crime police arrested Binu, 23, son of Satyapalan, from Varkala.

Binu, a daily wage worker, befriended the girl through social media and made her send him her pictures.

Later, he threatened her through Facebook that he would morph the pictures and circulate them on social media if she did not send her nude pictures.

Following this, the girl informed the family and they lodged a complaint with the police. The cybercrime police registered a case based on the girl’s statement and launched an investigation on the instructions of Kollam Rural district police chief K B Ravi.

“The girl didn’t have any other information regarding the accused other than his Facebook ID. When we tried to trace his contact number linked to the Facebook account, we got the details of the SIM registered in the name of a woman,” said Cyber Cell station inspector Elias P George “Later, we came to know the SIM was registered in the name of his mother and tracked him down,” the inspector added. He was arrested following a search led by the police team. The suspect was produced in the court which remanded him in judicial custody for 14 days.

