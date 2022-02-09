STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
2.3 kg gold seized from bus passenger

The gold was found during a vehicle inspection by the excise range team and Tholpetty excise check post staff. 

Gold

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KALPETTA: Gold jewellery worth around Rs 1.5 crore was seized from Anulal Sunil Nambukulam, 30, a resident of Thrissur district, who was travelling in a Karnataka Road Transport Corporation bus from Mysuru to Ernakulam. The gold was found during a vehicle inspection by the excise range team and Tholpetty excise check post staff. 

Excise officials found 2,365.769 grams of gold jewellery smuggled in the bus without proper documents while inspecting the vehicle at Tholpetty excise check post at 1 am on Tuesday. The market value of gold is estimated at Rs 1.18 crore.

“The accused said the jewellery was bought from Thrissur and taken to Mysuru for sale. But the sale didn’t happen and he had to carry it back to Thrissur. The accused and gold jewellery were handed over to GST squad, Mananthavady, for further action,” said P G Radhakrishnan,  Mananthavady excise range officer.

