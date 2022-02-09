COVID-19: RT-PCR test rates slashed to Rs 300, antigen tests to cost Rs 100 in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala health department has slashed the rate of RT-PCR tests for COVID-19 from Rs 500 to Rs 300 with immediate effect.

Similarly, the rate of antigen tests was also slashed from Rs 300 to Rs 100. The rates of Expert NAT, True NAT and RT-Lamp have been fixed at Rs 2350, Rs 1225 and Rs 1025 respectively.

The rate for N95 masks has been fixed between Rs 5.50 to Rs 15. The rate for one unit of PPE Kit (XL) size cost between Rs 154 and Rs 175. Similarly the PPE Kit (XXL) costs between Rs 156 and Rs 175.

Health minister Veena George warned that action will be taken against shops and institutions charging more than the rate fixed by the department.