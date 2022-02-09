ED banks on Swapna Suresh’s statement to counter crime branch in court

P Ramdas By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Swapna Suresh, summoned by the Enforcement Directorate while out on bail in the gold smuggling case, on Tuesday sought more time to appear before the agency. As reported by TNIE, the investigating officer — R Radhakrishnan, deputy director, ED (Kochi) — issued a summons to Swapna on Monday asking her to appear in person or through an authorised representative at 11am on Wednesday along with documents including two latest passport-size photographs. In her reply, she sought time citing health issues and said she was ready to appear before the officer on February 15.

“We will record her statement following her recent revelation. This is to reconfirm the statements she gave earlier. We think it will be helpful for us to proceed further, including in the cases against us pending before the Supreme Court and High Court. As she is not in ED custody, she is coming voluntarily. Hence, there will not be an allegation that the agency forced her to give statements,” said an ED officer.

The crime branch had registered two FIRs against ‘unnamed officers’ of ED. One was based on Swapna’s audio clip alleging that she was forced to give a statement against the chief minister in the gold smuggling case and the second was based on a complaint by Sandeep Nair, another accused in the case.

The ED had challenged both FIRs in the HC which quashed them, but the single judge allowed the trial court to look into the materials collected by the crime branch to prove that ED officers had tried to fabricate evidence. ED then approached the SC against this directive. The apex court stayed the directive to the trial court and the case is pending before it.

Meanwhile, the appeal filed by the state government against the single judge’s order quashing the FIRs is pending before the High Court. The ED officer told TNIE that recording her statements based on the new revelation will help the agency substantiate its argument in these cases. In her recent revelation, Swapna stated that the ED officials had not forced her to name the CM in the case.