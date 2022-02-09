STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

ED banks on Swapna Suresh’s statement to counter crime branch in court

Swapna Suresh, summoned by the Enforcement Directorate while out on bail in the gold smuggling case, on Tuesday sought more time to appear before the agency.

Published: 09th February 2022 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2022 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

Swapna Suresh

Swapna Suresh (File photo | Express)

By P Ramdas
Express News Service

KOCHI: Swapna Suresh, summoned by the Enforcement Directorate while out on bail in the gold smuggling case, on Tuesday sought more time to appear before the agency. As reported by TNIE, the investigating officer — R Radhakrishnan, deputy director, ED (Kochi) — issued a summons to Swapna on Monday asking her to appear in person or through an authorised representative at 11am on Wednesday along with documents including two latest passport-size photographs. In her reply, she sought time citing health issues and said she was ready to appear before the officer on February 15.

“We will record her statement following her recent revelation. This is to reconfirm the statements she gave earlier. We think it will be helpful for us to proceed further, including in the cases against us pending before the Supreme Court and High Court. As she is not in ED custody, she is coming voluntarily. Hence, there will not be an allegation that the agency forced her to give statements,” said an ED officer.

The crime branch had registered two FIRs against ‘unnamed officers’ of ED. One was based on Swapna’s audio clip alleging that she was forced to give a statement against the chief minister in the gold smuggling case and the second was based on a complaint by Sandeep Nair, another accused in the case. 

The ED had challenged both FIRs in the HC which quashed them, but the single judge allowed the trial court to look into the materials collected by the crime branch to prove that ED officers had tried to fabricate evidence. ED then approached the SC against this directive. The apex court stayed the directive to the trial court and the case is pending before it. 

Meanwhile, the appeal filed by the state government against the single judge’s order quashing the FIRs is pending before the High Court. The ED officer told TNIE that recording her statements based on the new revelation will help the agency substantiate its argument in these cases. In her recent revelation, Swapna stated that the ED officials had not forced her to name the CM in the case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Swapna Suresh gold smuggling case
India Matters
Karnataka High Court (File Photo| EPS)
Hijab row: Karnataka HC refers issue to Chief Justice, suggests constitution of larger bench
Atul Garg, Srikant Sharma, Suresh Rana and Kapildev Agarwal
Assembly polls: What signals will Western UP send in the first phase of voting?
he line-up of the Apple iPhone 13 is displayed on their first day of sale, in New York. (Photo | AP)
iPhone to accept tap-to-pay with no requirement of additional hardware
Image of people working from home used for representational purpose.
Gadag techies refuse to lift mouse, drop plough as WFH season comes to end

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp