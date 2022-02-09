Full reopening: Kerala education department to address issues raised by CBSE schools soon

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala education department will soon convene a meeting of CBSE school representatives in the state to discuss the issues related to the full-fledged opening of schools later this month.

This was conveyed by V Sivankutty, minister for general education, when a delegation led by Indira Rajan, general secretary, National Council for CBSE schools in Kerala, met the minister in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.

"The minister assured that issues such as bringing school buses back on the roads, the protocols to be followed in the schools, and concerns that the parents and the school management may have will be discussed in the proposed meeting," Indira Rajan said.

ALSO READ | After 45 hours, Kerala youth who was trapped in hill cleft rescued by Indian army

The meeting of the National Council for CBSE schools delegation with Minister Sivankutty comes in the wake of the Kerala government's decision at its Covid review meeting on Tuesday to reopen schools and hold classes in full capacity from February 28. Until then it has been decided that all offline classes will be held with 50% attendance.

When asked what steps the schools should take if some parents express apprehensions about sending their children to the schools on health concerns, Sivankutty told the delegation that those who have such worries could continue attending the classes through online mode.

