Kerala: Guidelines for Classes 1 to 9 likely by Thursday

The state government will bring out detailed guidelines on the functioning of classes 1 to 9 ahead of the resumption of full-day classes from February 14. 

Published: 09th February 2022 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2022 06:39 AM

Image used for representational purpose. (Express Illustrations | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government will bring out detailed guidelines on the functioning of classes 1 to 9 ahead of the resumption of full-day classes from February 14. The guidelines are expected to be out by Thursday, General Education Minister V Sivankutty told reporters here on Tuesday. 

The minister also ruled out any change in the examination schedule of school students. He added that good attendance has been recorded for full-day Higher Secondary classes that began on Monday (February 7). 

“The guidelines issued by the General Education Department are applicable to government, aided and unaided schools. If any school disregards the orders of the department, it will be seen as a serious lapse,” Sivankutty said in response to a query on private schools continuing with online classes despite improvement in the Covid situation.

Vidyakiranam Mission
A total of 53 school buildings constructed under the Vidyakiranam mission will be inaugurated on February 10 (Thursday). During the first phase of Vidyakiranam, 92 school buildings, 48 higher secondary labs and three higher secondary libraries were inaugurated. 

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate 53 school buildings,  constructed at a cost of Rs 90 crore, at Poovachal Government VHSS. General Education Minister V Sivankutty will preside over the function.

