STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Minister Vasavan visits Vava Suresh, promises to build new house

Snake-catcher Vava Suresh is all set to get a new home, his thatched home will be rebuilt, said Minister for Cooperation and Registration V N Vasavan.

Published: 09th February 2022 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2022 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

Cooperation Minister V N Vasavan meets Vava Suresh’s parents

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Snake catcher Vava Suresh is all set to get a new home, his thatched home will be rebuilt, said Minister for Cooperation and Registration V N Vasavan. The minister who visited Suresh’s home on Tuesday and met with his parents announced this on his Facebook page. On Monday, while visiting Suresh at Kottayam Medical College hospital, Vasavan offered to build a new house for him.  
Sharing a note on his Facebook page, the minister said that following his visit to Suresh’s home, he found that the house was in a dilapidated state and needed to be replaced with a new one. “The house will be rebuilt. I spoke with Vava’s parents and brothers. They have also agreed. All work will be completed on a war-footing,” the minister noted on his social media page. He was accompanied by former minister Kadakampally Surendran.

The minister further added that he also visited Suresh who is presently residing near the medical college for treatment purposes. “He is resting and taking the medicines prescribed by doctors. The doctors have advised him to rest for a few days. All necessary arrangements will be made at the  Government Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram, for further examination or treatment,” the minister noted.

Vava Suresh, who was bitten by a cobra, left the hospital on Monday after a week-long battle for his life. He was under treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kottayam. The house will be constructed by CPM-led Abhayam Charitable Society in Kottayam. The minister is chairing the advisory board of the society.

The society has been working in the field of palliative care in Kottayam since May 31, 2017. The society takes care of over 6000 palliative patients, along with providing medicines free of cost. Ambulances and cremation units are also being provided by the society at a low cost. During the pandemic, the society had also provided free food to the Kottayam Medical College for one- and-a-half years. During the period, food was distributed to more than 10 lakh people.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vava Suresh Snake catcher
India Matters
Karnataka High Court (File Photo| EPS)
Hijab row: Karnataka HC refers issue to Chief Justice, suggests constitution of larger bench
Atul Garg, Srikant Sharma, Suresh Rana and Kapildev Agarwal
Assembly polls: What signals will Western UP send in the first phase of voting?
he line-up of the Apple iPhone 13 is displayed on their first day of sale, in New York. (Photo | AP)
iPhone to accept tap-to-pay with no requirement of additional hardware
Image of people working from home used for representational purpose.
Gadag techies refuse to lift mouse, drop plough as WFH season comes to end

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp