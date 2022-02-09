Minister Vasavan visits Vava Suresh, promises to build new house

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Snake catcher Vava Suresh is all set to get a new home, his thatched home will be rebuilt, said Minister for Cooperation and Registration V N Vasavan. The minister who visited Suresh’s home on Tuesday and met with his parents announced this on his Facebook page. On Monday, while visiting Suresh at Kottayam Medical College hospital, Vasavan offered to build a new house for him.

Sharing a note on his Facebook page, the minister said that following his visit to Suresh’s home, he found that the house was in a dilapidated state and needed to be replaced with a new one. “The house will be rebuilt. I spoke with Vava’s parents and brothers. They have also agreed. All work will be completed on a war-footing,” the minister noted on his social media page. He was accompanied by former minister Kadakampally Surendran.

The minister further added that he also visited Suresh who is presently residing near the medical college for treatment purposes. “He is resting and taking the medicines prescribed by doctors. The doctors have advised him to rest for a few days. All necessary arrangements will be made at the Government Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram, for further examination or treatment,” the minister noted.

Vava Suresh, who was bitten by a cobra, left the hospital on Monday after a week-long battle for his life. He was under treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kottayam. The house will be constructed by CPM-led Abhayam Charitable Society in Kottayam. The minister is chairing the advisory board of the society.

The society has been working in the field of palliative care in Kottayam since May 31, 2017. The society takes care of over 6000 palliative patients, along with providing medicines free of cost. Ambulances and cremation units are also being provided by the society at a low cost. During the pandemic, the society had also provided free food to the Kottayam Medical College for one- and-a-half years. During the period, food was distributed to more than 10 lakh people.