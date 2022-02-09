STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sand mining case: Tirunelveli court to consider bail plea of Bishop Irenios on Wednesday

Along with the Syro-Malankara bishop, vicar-general Shaji Thomas Manikulam and four other priests also submitted bail applications.

Published: 09th February 2022 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2022 06:32 AM

Bishop Samuel Mar Irenios

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI/PATHANAMTHITTA: The Judicial First Class Magistrate Court of Tirunelveli will consider the bail petition of Pathanamthitta bishop Samuel Mar Irenios who was arrested by the Tamil Nadu Crime Branch CID in connection with a case pertaining to illegal sand mining from the Thamirabarani river near Pottal in Ambasamudram on Wednesday. 

Along with the Syro-Malankara bishop, vicar-general Shaji Thomas Manikulam and four other priests also submitted bail applications. All of them were arrested from Tirunelveli on Saturday night. While Bishop Irenios and Fr Jose Chamakala were admitted to Government Medical College Hospital in Tirunelveli as they fell ill soon after the arrest, the other priests were lodged in Nanguneri prison. According to hospital sources, the condition of Bishop Irenios is stable while Fr Chamakala tested positive for Covid.

The CB-CID is probing illegal sand mining in the 300 acres of land adjacent to a check dam at  Pottal in South Kallidaikurichi village of Ambasamudram taluk in Tirunelveli district. The land is owned by the Pathanamthitta Eparchy of Syro-Malankara Catholic Church.  Manuel George, a native of Kottayam, had taken the land on lease and was running an M-sand production unit there. 

The crime branch case is that Manuel, who was arrested first, misused the quarry licence and carried out sand mining from the river illegally. On Tuesday, Eparchy of Pathanamthitta issued a press note confirming that the bishop and other diocesan officials were being investigated in the case. 

“The diocese has 300 acres in Ambasamudram and it has been under the ownership of the diocese for the past 40 years. A person named Manuel George was entrusted with undertaking cultivation in the land based on a contract. Due to the outbreak of Covid, the diocese authorities could not visit the land directly for the past two years. We have already initiated legal procedures against Manuel George for terminating the contract with him as he has violated the conditions in the contract,” Fr Joel P John Powath, PRO of the diocese, said in the press note.

