TN cop who trespassed into Wayanad forest for hunting arrested

By Express News Service

KALPETTA: Kerala forest officials have arrested a Tamil Nadu police officer on charges of trespassing into the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary in the Muthanga range at night with an unlicensed gun for hunting wild animals.

J Shiju, 41, head constable of Erumad station on the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border and a resident of Gudalur, surrendered before Muthanga assistant wildlife warden K P Sunilkumar on Monday — around five months after the incident occurred.

The officials later recorded his arrest. Shiju, who trespassed into the Mundakolli-Poomattam forest area in the Thottamoola section of the Muthanga range around 2am on September 10, 2021, was caught on the camera set up by the forest department for tiger census. Shiju, who led a team of poachers, was seen walking through the forest sporting a searchlight on his head and holding a gun, with a knife wedged at the waist.

However, Shiju fled the scene after seeing the camera flash. It was after a detailed investigation that Shiju’s identity was established from the footage. Earlier, the Nilgiris district police chief had suspended Shiju on the basis of the information provided by the Kerala forest department. On Monday, Shiju was taken to the Poomattam forest area and to the Tamil Nadu border for evidence collection. He has been remanded in custody by court.