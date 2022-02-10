STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Be like Kerala, enjoy better education, health and living standards: Pinarayi taunts Yogi

This came after a Twitter video ahead of the first phase of the polls in UP in which CM Yogi Adityanath asked voters to vote sensibly, or else the state will become like Kerala, Kashmir or Bengal

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Close on the heels of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath cautioning voters against UP becoming like Kerala, political leaders in the southern state unleashed a tirade against him.

In a Twitter video ahead of the first phase of the polls in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asked voters to vote sensibly, or else the state will become like Kerala, Kashmir or Bengal. What followed was a Twitter war with Kerala leaders from different parties coming down heavily on Yogi in a series of tweets.

Taking a dig at Yogi, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan tweeted that turning into Kerala would lead to UP getting better living standards. "If UP turns into Kerala as @myogiadityanath fears, it will enjoy the best education, health services, social welfare, living standards and have a harmonious society in which people won't be murdered in the name of religion and caste. That's what the people of UP would want," tweeted Pinarayi. What's more, Pinarayi repeated the tweet in Hindi also.

Soon, Opposition leader VD Satheesan too joined with another tweet saying, "Dear #UP, vote to be like Kerala. Choose plurality, harmony, inclusive development to medieval bigotry. Keralites, Bengalis and Kashmiris are also proud Indians."  

Responding to Yogi's snide remark, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said UP would be lucky to have such a scenario. "UP will turn into Kashmir, Bengal or Kerala if BJP doesn't come to power, @myogiadityanath tells voters. UP should be so lucky!! Kashmir's beauty, Bengal's culture & Kerala's education would do wonders for the place. UP's wonderful: pity about its Govt," tweeted Tharoor.

Meanwhile, the BJP leadership in Kerala tried to defend Yogi. Coming up with two separate tweets, BJP state chief K Surendran said the UP CM's Principal Secretary was not arrested for gold smuggling. Neither did the state cover up Covid deaths.

"The Principal Secretary to the CM @myogiadityanath has not been arrested for gold smuggling. UP hasn't witnessed even a single communal clash in the past five years. Even the SC has appreciated the UP Model of #COVID19 management. No minister in UP went for treatment in the USA," said the first tweet which was closely followed by another one.

"The @myogiadityanath government hasn't hidden any #COVID19 related deaths. The test positivity ratio of Uttar Pradesh never crossed 20%. The most populous state in India has registered 23,359 deaths, while Kerala recorded 60,793. This is the sad reality of No.1 Kerala Model," said the second one.

