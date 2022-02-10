Pinarayi justifies book by Sivasankar, blames media

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Justifying IAS officer M Sivasankar’s book that recently opened a Pandora’s box, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said certain critical references in it were a result of the actions of the media and investigating agencies in the case. He added that vengeance on the part of those who have been heavily criticised in the book was only natural.

Addressing a news conference after a four-and-a-half-month break, the Chief Minister evaded a direct reply to repeated queries on whether the serving IAS officer obtained the government’s permission before coming out with the book. “Whether he has obtained government’s permission is only a technical matter which will be examined,” he said.

Asked whether the government would take any action on Sivasankar based on gold smuggling case co-accused Swapna Suresh’s latest revelations on undue favours received from the IAS officer, Pinarayi said he could very well understand the media’s worry in the episode as it had come under heavy flak in the book. “It’s only natural. When a person, who has been a victim of your actions, speaks out, it is natural that you will feel angry,” Pinarayi said and called for self-introspection by the media on such matters. On Swapna Suresh obtaining a job in Space Park using fake educational qualifications and with Sivasankar’s help, Pinarayi said the matter is under investigation by the state police.

Justifies Ordinance

Pinarayi also justified the promulgation of an Ordinance curbing the powers of the Lok Ayukta. He said some sections in the Kerala Lok Ayukta Act were not present in states where similar watchdogs exist. Besides, the Lok Pal Act too does not have such a provision. “We received legal opinion (on amending a provision) and we acted accordingly,” he added.

Asked about the CPI going public with its opposition towards the Lok Ayukta Ordinance, Pinarayi said he would be able to know the party’s views on the matter only after holding discussions. “Let me discuss with them. As you are aware, I do not express such views publicly,” he added.

Defends rescue operation

The Chief Minister thanked the Army team for launching a successful operation to rescue R Babu, the hiker who was caught in a crevice on a steep hill at Malampuzha. Pinarayi said he called up Lt Gen A Arun, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Army’s Dakshin Bharat area who coordinated the rescue efforts.

Asked about criticism that the rescue operation was inordinately delayed, Pinarayi said such comments come from people who only see negative aspects. “Unfortunately such a mentality is shared by our Opposition as well,” he added.

On the hijab row in Karnataka, the Chief Minister said attempts were being made to inject communal venom in children. He also defended Shah Rukh Khan against whom a section of people raised allegations of showing ‘disrespect’ to the body of singer Lata Mangeshkar during her funeral. Asked about the curbs on MediaOne channel, the Chief Minister said its broadcast was stopped citing national security but authorities were silent on how the channel violated national security. He added that a media outlet has the right and freedom in the country to express its views.