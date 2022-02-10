STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress wants CBI to investigate Sivasankar’s role in derailing gold smuggling probe

The petitioner further alleged that Swapna in her recent interviews revealed that she was recommended by Sivasankar for her job in the Space Park project.

Published: 10th February 2022 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2022 06:28 AM

M Sivasankar being taken to the economic offence court in Kochi.

M Sivasankar being taken to the economic offence court in Kochi. (File Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Close on the heels of the recent allegations raised by gold smuggling accused Swapna Suresh, a Congress local leader has urged the CBI to launch a probe into the alleged conspiracy hatched by senior bureaucrat M Sivasankar to sabotage the ongoing investigation into the case.

The petition sent by Congress Ulloor mandalam committee president Edavacode Asokan, through his counsel M Anil Prasad, to Union Home Minister Amit Shah alleged that Sivasankar was the kingpin of all illegal activities and had tried to derail the probe into the gold smuggling through the diplomatic channel. 

He had facilitated the gold smuggling accused to flee the state and also fabricated evidence in the form of audio clips to bring the chief minister into the picture and thereby influenced the state machinery to register false cases against the investigating officers of the central agencies, the petitioner alleged.

The petitioner further alleged that Swapna in her recent interviews revealed that she was recommended by Sivasankar for her job in the Space Park project. She also confirmed that he was aware of all illegal activities that took place in the UAE Consulate and the amount seized from the joint locker was in fact the kickback Sivasankar had got from the LIFE Mission project. 

The petitioner said the offences committed by Sivasankar and his companions were cognisable in nature and warranted a CBI probe. The copies of the petition were also marked to state police chief Anil Kant and chief secretary V P Joy.

Petition to Amit Shah
Congress leader, through his counsel, sent petition to Union Home Minister Amit Shah alleging that Sivasankar was the kingpin of all illegal activities and had tried to derail the probe into the gold smuggling through the diplomatic channel. 
 

