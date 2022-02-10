Kerala HC stays sale of stamps among students

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a major relief to thousands of students, the Kerala High Court has stayed the order of the government directing school headmasters to collect money from students through sale of stamps. The general education department director issued an order to headmasters insisting on collecting money by selling stamps to students in schools. If it is not done, recovery will be made from headmasters, the order said.

The court stayed the order till March 3. Justice Amit Rawal issued the order on a petition filed by Basheer Kuruniyan, headmaster, AKMHSS, Kottoor, Malappuram, and two other headmasters from Kottayam and Kollam seeking to restrain authorities from compulsory distribution of stamps and collection of money from students.

Educational authorities had initiated steps to collect money by distributing stamps through headmasters. The petitioners produced a letter sent by district education officer to the headmaster, SNHS, Chithara, Kollam, stating that the deadline for collection of money through distribution of 2019-20 Children’s Day stamps for the academic year was December 31, 2021.

If the money is not paid, the liability would be on the headmaster, the letter stated. Augustine Joseph, counsel for petitioners, submitted that the petitioners are not against distribution of stamps but they are helpless since the students are not attending schools due to pandemic restrictions.