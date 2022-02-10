STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

No need for applicant to be present for PCC, says Kerala police chief

However, the cops who are deployed to conduct verification often insist on the presence of the applicant in person resulting in unnecessary hardships to the public, the circular said.

Published: 10th February 2022 12:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2022 12:30 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala DGP Anil Kant

Kerala DGP Anil Kant

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: State police chief Anil Kant has barred district police chiefs or station house officers (SHO) from rejecting the applications for police clearance certificates (PCC) just because the applicant did not turn up in person for verification.

The circular issued by the SPC said there is no statutory requirement that the applicant should be present for the issuance of the PCC. However, the cops who are deployed to conduct verification often insist on the presence of the applicant in person resulting in unnecessary hardships to the public, the circular said.

The PCC is an official document issued to Indian nationals from the police stations or from the district police chiefs vouching that the applicant has no criminal background. The PCC is a must for obtaining jobs and visas in other countries.

Though the police guidelines did not make it mandatory for the applicants to appear in person for verification, it has been noticed that the officers often reject the requests demanding the physical presence of the applicants. 

This demand most often lands those who are abroad in soup as they have no other option but to rush back to the state to get the PCC.

The SPC pointed out that insisting the applicants to turn up personally while applying has prompted many to forge PCC and hence if there are valid reasons, then the physical presence of the applicants should not be insisted upon.

"The objective of the guidelines issued vide reference cited was to ensure that common people get the services promptly and with ease. But the insistence on physical appearance of the applicant can defeat this objective," the circular read.

As per the existing guidelines, PCC for UAE job visas should be issued by the SHOs, while the rest should be issued by the district police chiefs. The PCC should be issued ideally within three days of the receipt of the applications in normal circumstances.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anil Kant Kerala Police
India Matters
Nasal Swabs being collected from flyers for Covid RT-PCR tests at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. (Photo | Twitter, @BLRAirport)
Home quarantine for international arrivals is not mandatory now
Women wearing burqa protest against the ban on headscarves, in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
'It's spreading across the country': SC to consider listing plea on Karnataka hijab row
Citizens wait to cast their vote at a polling booth, during the first phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Kairana. (Photo | PTI)
Assembly polls: What signals will Western UP send in the first phase of voting?
Basavanna Gowda
Karnataka man gets new pair of hands after decade-long wait, thanks Kerala hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp