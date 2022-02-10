STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Three women die, four injured as car plunges into canal in Adoor

Three women died and four others were injured after a car in which they were travelling fell into a canal near Adoor High School Junction on Wednesday. 

Published: 10th February 2022 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2022 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

The car involved in the accident being lifted from the canal in Adoor on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: Three women died and four others were injured after a car in which they were travelling fell into a canal near Adoor High School Junction on Wednesday.  While Sakunthala, 54, Sreeja, 49, and Indira, 58, died, Aswathi, 27,  Bindu, 38, her son Alan, 14, and car driver Sarath, 35, were injured. All of them are residents of Elamadu in Kollam. A relative of the family said that they were going from Kollam to the house of their relative’s bride in Haripad to give her the wedding dress.  

“We left the house of the groom in four cars from Kollam around 12.15 pm and one of the cars met with the accident in Adoor around 1 pm. The car, instead of taking a left turn, went straight and plunged into the Kallada Irrigation Project canal.

There was heavy current in the canal and three women drowned. The other four were saved by local people, fire and rescue and police personnel,” he said.

“Sakunthala, Indira and the injured Bindu, Alan and Aswathi are our relatives. Sreeja is our neighbour and Sarath who drove the car is a friend of the groom,” the relative said. “The injured were admitted to Adoor government hospital and the bodies of the deceased were shifted to its morgue,” the police said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Adoor road accident
India Matters
Nasal Swabs being collected from flyers for Covid RT-PCR tests at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. (Photo | Twitter, @BLRAirport)
Home quarantine for international arrivals is not mandatory now
Women wearing burqa protest against the ban on headscarves, in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
'It's spreading across the country': SC to consider listing plea on Karnataka hijab row
Citizens wait to cast their vote at a polling booth, during the first phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Kairana. (Photo | PTI)
Assembly polls: What signals will Western UP send in the first phase of voting?
Basavanna Gowda
Karnataka man gets new pair of hands after decade-long wait, thanks Kerala hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp