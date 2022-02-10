Three women die, four injured as car plunges into canal in Adoor

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: Three women died and four others were injured after a car in which they were travelling fell into a canal near Adoor High School Junction on Wednesday. While Sakunthala, 54, Sreeja, 49, and Indira, 58, died, Aswathi, 27, Bindu, 38, her son Alan, 14, and car driver Sarath, 35, were injured. All of them are residents of Elamadu in Kollam. A relative of the family said that they were going from Kollam to the house of their relative’s bride in Haripad to give her the wedding dress.

“We left the house of the groom in four cars from Kollam around 12.15 pm and one of the cars met with the accident in Adoor around 1 pm. The car, instead of taking a left turn, went straight and plunged into the Kallada Irrigation Project canal.

There was heavy current in the canal and three women drowned. The other four were saved by local people, fire and rescue and police personnel,” he said.

“Sakunthala, Indira and the injured Bindu, Alan and Aswathi are our relatives. Sreeja is our neighbour and Sarath who drove the car is a friend of the groom,” the relative said. “The injured were admitted to Adoor government hospital and the bodies of the deceased were shifted to its morgue,” the police said.