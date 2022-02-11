Crime Branch chargesheets Swapna Suresh in Air India fake sexual harassment plaint case

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The crime branch has filed its chargesheet against Swapna Suresh and nine others in connection with a fake sexual harassment complaint lodged against her previous colleague in Air India SATS.

The complaint of sexual harassment was levelled against L S Sibu, who was a union leader and ground service staffer of the airline in Thiruvananthapuram airport, in 2015. The complaint, which was signed by 17 female staff of Air India SATS, alleged that Sibu had misbehaved with them. The sexual harassment complaint was filed after Sibu approached the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) on corrupt practices in the airport.

Based on the allegation, the airline company had referred the matter to its internal complaints committee (ICC), while Sibu was transferred to Hyderabad. Sibu had sought a crime branch inquiry on the matter alleging that the complaint against him was forged. The crime branch probe revealed the complaint was fake and one of the persons, who had attended an internal complaints committee hearing, was an impostor.

As per the chargesheet filed at the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court here, the crime branch has arraigned Binoy Jacob, who was then a senior official of Air India SATS, Thiruvananthapuram, as the first accused, while Swapna, who was then the HR manager, has been listed the second accused. The crime branch sources said Binoy and Swapna hatched the conspiracy to take revenge against Sibu for approaching the CVC

The ICC members of Air India have also been named accused. They include former ICC chairperson Uma Maheswari, deputy general manager Satya Subramanian, former assistant general manager R M S Rajan, Thiruvananthapuram manager Aleena Vineeth and external ICC member Sreeja Sasidharan. Neethu Mohan, who had impersonated Parvathy Sabu and attended the ICC meeting, has been arraigned the fifth accused. The ICC members were arraigned accused as they failed to verify the identity of the impostor and allowed her to attend the hearing, the crime branch sources said.

Swapna had left Air India SATS after the crime branch launched a probe against her. She was later arrested by customs in 2020 in connection with the gold smuggling case. Meanwhile, Swapna said her reaction to senior IAS officer M Sivasankar’s book had resulted in the crime branch hurriedly filing the chargesheet. “This (chargesheet) came after I talked about Sivasankar. I have responded to a strong and influential officer. Don’t know what will happen in the coming days. But I am ready to face everything,” she said.