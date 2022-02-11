ETap: Water connection in Kerala now a tap away

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Customers can now utilise the ETap facility, introduced by the Kerala Water Authority, to apply for new water and sewerage connections in the state. The fees for drinking water quality tests can also be paid through this facility. The service is meant to promote contactless payment and avoid crowding at KWA offices.

Water bills will be sent to the registered mobile numbers of consumers through SMS. For any information, the public can visit the website, www.kwa.kerala.gov.in and also contact the toll free number 1916.