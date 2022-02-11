STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

ETap: Water connection in Kerala now a tap away

Customers can now utilise the ETap facility, introduced by the Kerala Water Authority, to apply for new water and sewerage connections in the state.

Published: 11th February 2022 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2022 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

tap water water tap drinkinh water

Image used for representational purpose only (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Customers can now utilise the ETap facility, introduced by the Kerala Water Authority, to apply for new water and sewerage connections in the state. The fees for drinking water quality tests can also be paid through this facility. The service is meant to promote contactless payment and avoid crowding at KWA offices. 

Water bills will be sent to the registered mobile numbers of consumers through SMS. For any information, the public can visit the website, www.kwa.kerala.gov.in and also contact the toll free number 1916.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ETap Kerala
India Matters
Supreme Court. (File photo)
Hijab row: SC says will protect citizens' rights, take up plea at right time
AISA activists taken away by police during a protest over the hijab controversy at Karnataka Bhawan. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Karnataka hijab row sparks protests in Shaheen Bagh
K Aswini, AIADMK candidate, during campaign at Kannagi Nagar | Express
Doctor, engineers enter fray in Chennai civic polls
R Karthik, Block Educational Officer of Ooty. (File photo)
Ooty BEO helps students do well in NMMS exam, gets national award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp