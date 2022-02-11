STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Padmanabhaswamy temple audit: June 30 new deadline

A view of the lit Padmanabhaswamy Temple

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A plea by the administrative committee of Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple seeking more time for completing the special audit of temple accounts for the last 25 years was granted by the Supreme Court on Thursday. 

A Division Bench comprising Justice U U Lalit and Justice Ravindra Bhat granted extension till June 30, after considering the arguments of the administrative and advisory committees of the temple. 

The case will now be heard in the third week of July.  In September 2021, a three-member bench of the court directed the temple advisory committee led by the district judge, Thiruvananthapuram, to complete the audit of accounts of the temple from 1989-90 to 2013-14 within three months. The purview of the audit includes the accounts of Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple Trust as well. 

