Police books suspect from Tamil Nadu in Ambalamukku murder case

The police had earlier released the sketch of the man, who was suspected of murdering Vineetha Mol. The sketch was prepared after perusing the CCTV visuals.

Published: 11th February 2022 12:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2022 12:39 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police have taken into custody a Tamil Nadu native in connection with the murder of a woman at a plant nursery near Ambalamukku on Sunday.

Rajesh, a native of Kanyakumari, was taken into custody from Tamil Nadu and has been brought to Kerala. He is currently being questioned.

The police had earlier released the sketch of the man, who was suspected of murdering Vineetha Mol. The sketch was prepared after perusing the CCTV visuals. 

The police said they have identified Rajesh as the man, who was caught in the CCTV cameras. The suspect had sustained injuries in his arm and had taken treatment for that.

The police said he was working in a tea stall near Peroorkada. The woman's gold chain had gone missing after the murder and the police were of the suspicion that the murder was carried out during the robbery attempt.

