Rescued trekker R Babu recuperating well, maybe discharged on Friday

PALAKKAD: R Babu, the youth who had been stuck in a rock cleft in Kurumabachi hills at Cherad near Malampuzha for 45 hours and was rescued by the Army personnel, is recuperating at District Hospital here. District Medical Officer K P Reetha on Thursday said Babu was healthy and fast recovering from his ordeal.

Currently, Babu is admitted to the emergency ICU at District Hospital and is under round-the-clock observation. Babu told doctors that he had slept well and had eaten chappati in the night and dosa in the morning which was brought by his brother, Shaji. He also said he spoke to his mother, Rashida, and was satisfied with the treatment at the hospital. The injury on his leg sustained when he slipped and fell from the hilltop is healing.

The hospital authorities said that they have taken the X-ray and CT scan of the body, chest and brain and there is no problem. A special team of doctors consisting of a physician, nephrologist, psychiatrist and orthopaedic surgeon are treating Babu currently. The district administration, health and various departments are coordinating his treatment. The DMO said if his condition remains stable, Babu will be discharged on Friday.

No case against Babu, says forest minister

Kozhikode: Forest Minister A K Saseendran on Thursday said no legal action will be taken against R Babu for entering the reserve forest area without permission. There were reports that top officers were contemplating about booking Babu, who climbed the Kurumbachi hills, as it comes under reserve forest. “I asked the officials to stop such proceedings. Babu’s mother had called me and requested her son be spared. The department will not take action against the family. However, we will probe how he and the others entered the forest area,” Saseendran said. Meanwhile, former minister A K Balan said the government will not do anything which will put Babu’s family in difficulty. Balan assured Rashida of this when he met her at the District Hospital on Thursday. Electricity Minister K Krishnankutty also visited the hospital and enquired about Babu’s health condition.