Revamp Centre-state financial relations, urges Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal has said that a complete revamp of the financial relations between the Centre and the states is the need of the hour amid the serious fiscal crisis faced by the latter.

"This is inevitable for stabilising the federal character of India as a nation," he said talking on a webinar on the Economic Survey for 2021-22 and Union budget for 2022-23, jointly organised by Gulati Institute of Finance and Taxation (GIFT), economics departments of Central University, Kasaragod and SB College, Changanassery.

He said that although the revenue of states is falling due to Covid related issues and the general economic slowdown, expenditure is shooting up following the health and welfare initiatives adopted by them.



Balagopal urged the Union government to urgently disburse the GST compensation arrears to the states as most of them are facing a serious fiscal crunch. Kerala alone has arrears to the tune of Rs 12,000 crore in this regard. "The five-year period for GST compensation ends by June this year and this is high time to settle the arrears. Yet, the Union budget for FY 2022-23 had kept silent over the issue which will have a serious impact on the financial status of Indian states," he said.

The 2021-22 budget had allocated Rs 35,000 crore for Covid vaccination, but it has been slashed to Rs 5,000 crore in the latest budget. "This is likely to upset the state budgets as most of them had not yet completed the second dosage of vaccination. Further, booster doses should be administered. States alone cannot afford the huge expenses for vaccination. The Union government should urgently allocate funds for vaccination drive as Covid continues to be a serious threat to the people and economy," said Balagopal.



He said that the limit for states for taking loans had been enhanced to 4.5 percent of GDP, but the stringent conditions in this regard make it futile for most of them. But the Union budget has proposed to advance Rs 100,000 crore for the states as long-term loans. Balagopal said that Kerala may get Rs 2,000 crore by this way, but this is not at all a solution given the very bad financial crisis confronted by the states. "The Union government is not serious about helping the states in a crisis period like this," he said, adding that this may even cause serious damage to the federal character of our country.



The various central grants to Kerala including fiscal deficit grants are dropping in recent years. Awards by various finance commissions had been decreased in the case of Kerala. The progress Kerala had achieved on various fronts including healthcare and education is boomeranging on the states in the case of getting grants and aid from the central government, he said.



Balagopal also said that the budget had no proposals to enhance direct taxes and refrained from increasing the taxes of the super-rich. Instead, the Union government adopts the route to widen the scope of indirect taxes which affects the common man badly. "The Union government adopts the route of enhancing revenue through increasing special excise duty, surcharge and cess which do not come under the divisible pool of revenue. This also makes states' fiscal position very difficult," he said.



Dr KJ Joseph, director, GIFT, presided over the opening session of the webinar and RK Singh, Additional Secretary, Finance, Government of Kerala, made the keynote address.