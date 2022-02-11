Several trains cancelled or delayed in Kerala after goods train derails in Thrissur

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: A goods train derailed near Thekke Thuravu Gate at Puthukkad in Thrissur on Friday afternoon, delaying trains on the route. Railway authorities said trains on the Thrissur-Ernakulam route would be delayed until the railway line was cleared.

The goods train was bound for Irumbanam, an industrial area in Ernakulam when the incident took place at around 2 pm. Since there was maintenance work progressing in the area, the goods train was going at a slow speed. Four bogies that were not loaded with any goods derailed, the authorities said.

Railway sources said the Delhi-Thiruvananthapuram Kerala Express, Kozhikode-Thiruvananthapuram Janashatambdi and Ernad Express, Bangalore-Ernakulam InterCity are delayed, while Nilambur-Kottayam, Ernakulam-Guruvayur, Ernakulam-Palakkad passenger trains are cancelled.